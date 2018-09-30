Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to add 29 hotels with 3,400 rooms in next 3-5 years

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Global hospitality major Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is looking to add 29 hotels with 3,400 rooms in next 3 to 5 years across India as part of its expansion plans in the country, a senior company official has said. The company currently has 37 operational hotels in India with close to 3,400 rooms under its four brands -- Ramada by Wyndham, Ramada Encore by Wyndham, Days by Wyndham and Howard Johnson by Wyndham. "We have 29 hotels in the pipeline that we plan to open in the next 3-5 years, adding 3,400 rooms to the existing portfolio in India," Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Middle East, Eurasia & Africa Regional Vice President Ignace Bauwens told PTI. The company is also bringing its Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Hawthorn suites by Wyndham to India, he added. Depending on the right opportunity with right location "we can bring the other brands to India, Bauwens said. When asked about the business model the company follows, he said: "Today all the hotels that we have in India are franchised... Wyndham is the world's global franchise operator. It is almost in our DNA." On the business segment that company is focusing for growth, Bauwens said: "Clearly our DNA is that we dominate the mid-scale and economy market and also majority of our brands sit in there, so for us not only in India but globally especially in Middle East, Eurasia & Africa we are focused on the mid-scale market." Most importantly, the Wyndham global philosophy is that, "We want a hotel in every destination our guests travel", he added. The company is also targeting tier II, tier III cities for growth here as they provide a combination of demand and opportunity, Bauwens said. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has about 9,000 hotels globally with around 792,000 rooms in across over 80 countries under its 20 brands. PTI AKT MKJ