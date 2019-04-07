'X-Men: Days of Future Past' originally featured Cable, says Rob Liefeld

Los Angeles, Apr 7 (PTI) Writer Rob Liefeld has revealed that popular "X-Men" character Cable had almost made an appearance in the 2014 film "Days of Future Past".In an interview with ScreenRant, the 51-year-old comic book writer said the makers had originally planned to introduce Cable in the film and he would have got killed soon. They, however, dropped the idea and instead inducted Bishop, who was played by Omar Sy."He was originally in 'Days of Future Past' in the Bishop role and he got killed. And then there was a note that came back that said he's kind of too big of a character to do this with, and poor Bishop got slaughtered instead," Liefeld said."But I swear to you... So, summer 2012, I was like, 'You can't, you can't have Cable'. Like, as much as I want to see him, fans will freaking go nuts if they see him and you kill him immediately. He's too big," he added.Cable was finally introduced in "Deadpool 2", where he was portrayed by actor Josh Brolin. PTI RB RDSRDS