Xiaomi sells over 10 lakh LED TVs in 9 months

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Electronics company Xiaomi said Friday it sold more than 10 lakh TVs in over nine months."One million Mi TVs account for all variants sold across all Xiaomi sale platforms for Mi LED TVs. This achievement marks an industry first, and is a key milestone for Xiaomi India," Xiaomi said in a statement. The Chinese firm said that it has become the number one Smart TV Brand in India according to the second quarter 2018 Worldwide report from market research firm IDC. PTI PRS MRMR

