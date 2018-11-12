Xiaomi sells over 8.5 mn devices during festive sales

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Chinese tech major Xiaomi Monday said it has sold over 8.5 million devices in one month during its festive sales, generating gross merchandise value (GMV) of USD 1 billion. This milestone was achieved between October 9 - November 8 and roughly translates to Xiaomi selling over 3 devices per second during this month, a statement said."Xiaomi also went on to achieve record breaking GMV of USD 1 billion during this period. Xiaomi devices include Xiaomi smartphones, Mi LED TVs, Mi Band 3, Mi Power Banks, Mi Earphones, Mi Routers and other Mi ecosystem and accessory products that were sold across mi.com, Mi Home and partner channels," it added. Xiaomi said it sold over six million smartphones in this period compared to 4 million smartphones sold during the similar period last year. The company said it sold over 4 lakh Mi LED TVs and over 2.1 million Mi Ecosystem products and accessories. * * * * TCS, ENGIE Laborelec partner to develop cyber security solutions for utilities sector * IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Monday said it has partnered with ENGIE Laborelec, a utilities research centre, to focus on developing new products and services for the utilities sector for protection against emerging cyber security threats. The collaboration between TCS and ENGIE Laborelec will bring together the expertise of two industry leaders in their respective domains to create unique value for the utilities sector, a statement said. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed. ** ** HCL Tech partners NetBrain * IT firm HCL Technologies Monday said it has partnered NetBrain Technologies to launch HCL NetBot -- a joint collaborative technology that offers network visibility and network automation capabilities for enterprise IT teams. Combined with NetBrain's dynamic network mapping capabilities, HCL NetBot also helps IT teams gain end-to-end visibility across hybrid network environments throughout their network automation journey, HCL Technologies said in a statement. **** * F5 Networks appoints Edgar Dias as Managing Director for India Technology firm F5 Networks Monday said it has appointed Edgar Dias as the Managing Director for its India operations. Prior to F5, Dias was MD at ServiceNow India and SAARC. He has also served as MD at Brocade Communications India and SAARC and has held various senior roles at Juniper Networks, Nortel Networks, Alteon Websystems and Wipro Infotech Ltd.At F5 Networks, he will be responsible for managing and expanding the company's India operations, a statement said. He will be based out of Bangalore and will report directly to Adam Judd, Senior Vice President of F5 Networks Asia Pacific, China and Japan, it added. PTI SR MR