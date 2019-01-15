Xoriant Signs MoU With VIT to Develop Center of Excellence on Next-gen Technologies Like AI, ML, Data Science and Deep Learning for Department of IT, VIT

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 15, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Xoriant, a Silicon Valley-headquartered product engineering, software development and technology services company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT), a leading engineering college in Pune with A++ rating as per NAAC accreditation. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/449859/PRNE_Xoriant_Logo.jpg )According to the MoU, Xoriant will develop Center of Excellences in digital technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, deep learning and data science for VIT. Xoriant aims to organize innovative sessions, set up labs with a training program curriculum by proficient technology experts for the faculty and students of VIT. In addition to co-creating content on new-age digital technologies, the MoU provides an opportunity for VIT to gain first-hand experience of use cases where these new technologies will be used to solve real-time business challenges. Students of VIT will gain internships, employment opportunities and will be able to do collaborative research on next-gen technologies at Xoriant.Mr. Rakesh Lagu, Vice President, Xoriant said, "One of the core values of Xoriant has been the passion for technology. We have invested heavily in leveraging cutting-edge technologies and upskilling talent for the digital age paradigm. This agreement is a step towards collaboration and strengthening our efforts for imparting high-class training and education to nurture the new talent. Xoriant aims to mentor students and select interns to work on new technologies, co-create innovative solutions to address business problems using AI, ML, DL and data science."Prof (Dr.) Rajesh Jalnekar, Director, VIT Pune said, "We have been associated with Xoriant for several years. Xoriant has a broad portfolio of clientele across industry verticals." Dr. Premanand Ghadekar, HoD of IT, VIT said, "With this joint venture, our faculty and students will get an exposure to work with industry professionals while demonstrating the application of IT in live business use cases. Thus, making our students an active contributor to innovative ideas much earlier in their career using the latest technologies."About Xoriant Xoriant is a Silicon Valley-headquartered product engineering, software development and technology services firm with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For both technology companies and enterprises, from startups to the Fortune 100, we leverage our expertise in emerging technologies and our high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate time to market and keep our clients competitive.Across all our technology focus areas - Product Engineering, DevOps, Cloud, Infrastructure & Security, Big Data & Analytics, Data Management & Governance, Digital and IoT - every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. For 25 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. Learn more at http://www.xoriant.com.About VIT Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune, a highly commendable private engineering institute, occupies a place of pride amongst the premier technical institutes of the western region of India. Established in the year 1983, VIT is financed and run by the Bansilal Ramnath Agrawal Charitable Trust, Pune. It is affiliated to the University of Pune. Within three decades, the institute marched towards the pinnacle of glory through its remarkable achievements and laurels in the field of engineering education of high caliber. The Institute is running 9 undergraduate, 8 postgraduate & 6 Ph.D. Programs which are affiliated to the University of Pune. Learn more at http://www.vit.edu.Source: Xoriant PWRPWR