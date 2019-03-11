Xoxoday Crosses 100 Crores Annual Turnover for FY 2018-19

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, March 11, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Xoxoday, a SaaS commerce company, crossed Rs 100 crore turnover for the financial year 2018-19. Xoxoday's engagement platform helps companies build a happy and engaged workforce. Xoxoday was founded back in late 2012 and their SaaS platform is currently disrupting the way organisations reward and engage their employees. From once a one-room office, Xoxoday has now grown into a team of over 150 people. With the growth of the company, Xoxoday has also formalized its leadership team. The founding team, Sumit Khandelwal operates as the CEO, Manoj Agarwal as the COO, Abhishek Kumar as the CTO and Kushal Agrawal heads International Expansion. Mahendra Rathod is the Chief Customer Officer and Abhimanyu Choudhary is the Chief Business Officer. Anindo Bandhopadhyay heads technology, Regan Rodricks heads design, Mayank Singh heads Product Management and Jayadev Ramdas heads Marketing.They leveraged the 100 Crore achievement by adding a vibrant and plush office in HSR layout, Bangalore. In addition to this, Xoxoday also unveiled a range of top-notch employee benefits including free meals, insurance, sabbatical leaves, flexible working hours, wellness programs, learning programs etc - to make working at Xoxoday an exceptional experience and thus intently practising what they preach.Employee engagement and happiness have perpetually been major challenges in people management across industries. Xoxoday addresses this gap using its robust technology with features that enrich the entire employee experience. The Xoxoday platform has applications in employee management and channel management. There are 3 products that they offer. The Xoxoday for Employees product enables HRs and CXOs to improve employee happiness and engagement. The Xoxoday for Channel product helps channel managers create an engaged distributor and retail partner network. Xoxoday for Rewards product offers an API driven digital rewards platform to simplify rewards, recognition and incentive programs with a global catalogue of 5000+ experiences, 1000+ gift cards and 10,000+ perks.The company envisions to lead the global SaaS market in the employee engagement and rewards segment. Xoxoday aims to leverage applications of BI, AI, Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics in people-tech.Xoxoday currently has over 500 clients spread across APAC, US and Australia. The company has been awarded as the Best Tech-HR platform by People Matters. They are ranked 9th amongst the top 50 fastest growing tech-companies by Deloitte and have also won India SME Award in 2018.About Xoxoday: Xoxoday is a SaaS Commerce Company that helps companies build a happy and engaged workforce. HRs and CXOs use Xoxoday to align, motivate and empower employees or channel partners to improve productivity, satisfaction and happiness. Xoxoday has over 500 clients across APAC, US and Australia. The company has been awarded as the Best Tech-HR platform by People Matters. They are ranked 9th amongst the top 50 fastest growing tech-companies by Deloitte and have also won India SME Award in 2018. To learn more, visit http://www.xoxoday.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn . PWRPWR