Xoxoday SaaS Commerce Platform Acquires FamousEnuf

BANGALORE, January 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Xoxoday, a SaaS commerce platform, acquired FamousEnuf, a tech-powered activation engine, for an undisclosed amount.Xoxoday is a SaaS commerce platform that enables teams to nurture engagement and team happiness. Xoxoday for Teams helps mangers build happy teams and Xoxoday for Channel partners helps channel managers create an engaged distributor and retail partner network. Xoxoday also offers Storefront, an API driven digital rewards platform to simplify rewards, incentives and gifting with a global catalog of 5000+ experiences, 1000+ gift cards and 10,000+ perks.FamousEnuf was founded in 2016 by Aditya Shah and Rachita Pandya, which is a Facebook FbStart funded startup. It is a tech-powered activation engine that enables enterprises to activate its micro-influencers to generate highly engaging organic content at scale. Micro-influencers for enterprises could be their customers, employees, channel partners or affiliates. On FamousEnuf, employers can manage and run customer or employee engagement campaigns, rewards and recognition events as well as affiliate programs. It also provides an option to share content on social media platforms like Facebook."As a leading employee engagement SaaS platform for enterprises, we at Xoxoday saw great value in FamousEnuf's proprietary technology for deep data insights via first-party data and robust loyalty and retention campaign management platform," said Sumit Khandelwal, Co-founder, Xoxoday. "Talent managers who are on a look out for innovative ways to keep their employees engaged will definitely find Xoxoday - FamousEnuf combo a must-have. FamousEnuf has also developed a unique popularity score and fame score which will break new grounds in talent assessment and team management," said Aditya Shah, Founder, FamousEnuf."FamousEnuf's campaign management module, reporting dashboard and popularity score merges very well with Xoxoday platform and will redefine employees and channel partners experience with their employers," he added. Xoxoday has over 500 clients spread across APAC, U.S. and Australia. The company has been awarded as the Best Tech-HR platform by People Matters. They are ranked one amongst the top 50 fastest growing tech-companies by Deloitte and have also won the India SME 100 Award, 2017. Xoxoday currently has over 150 employees and is backed by Mahindra Holidays and Kshatriya Ventures.About Xoxoday:Xoxoday Enterprise is a technology platform helping organizations to manage rewards, incentives and loyalty programs. Xoxoday develops scalable, secure, distributed and seamless solutions that help employees, consumers, and channel partners engage with brand through our unparalleled catalogue of curated experiences.To learn more, visit http://www.xoxoday.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.