Xoxoday Strengthens it's Leadership Team With Ten New Hires

BANGALORE, June 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --A SaaS commerce company, Xoxoday is all ready to strengthen its leadership team with the appointment of ten highly skilled professionals. Xoxoday has recently on-boarded Srivatsan Mohan and Vivek Parihar. They will be working closely with Anindo Bandyopadhyay, VP of Engineering team. Together this terrific trio will lead a 35+ team and aid them in building a robust and engaging Xoxoday platform. Vinod More and Ceeon Karian have joined the Quality Assurance team as the QA Heads and will be managing a team of 12+ members. Their combined knowledge in manual, automation and performance testing, will help Xoxoday with high-quality deliverables and release management for new products.On the sales side, Gurmeet Singh has joined the company as VP for the Account Management department. He has 14 years of sales and business development experience. He will be assisting the company in developing an innovative sales strategy that will help Xoxoday secure future leads. From the marketing side, Jayadev Ramdas has been appointed as the AVP of an 8+ team. He has 10 years of experience and will be helping Xoxoday in building the brand in national and international markets.On the finance side, the company has appointed Rabindra Dugar. He is the VP of Finance and Legal department and will be leading a team of 8+ members. He has 9+ years of experience in accounting, auditing, drafting, compliance, etc. and has incorporated 50+ companies, including their legal and statutory registration before joining the company. In the Customer Success department, Senthilvel Prakash has been appointed as the Customer Success Head. He is joining Xoxoday from Synup, where he worked as Sr. Engineer - Customer Success. As per his specialisation, he will be helping Xoxoday in enhancing their customer engagement, adoption, revenue retention, product positioning, and escalation management.The final two hirings of leadership closed with on-boarding of Amit Agrawal and Shashidhar Akkihebbal. Amit joins the Strategy & Business Finance department as Senior VP. He is an IIT-IIM (All round performance Gold Medalist) and has 17+ experience in the field. He will strengthen Xoxoday's business intelligence and help in sailing the Xoxoday ship globally. Shashidhar Akkihebbal joins Xoxoday as VP of the Product department. Shashi brings a rich experience in the indirect distribution channel. He will help Xoxoday in enterprise-grade channel data management and developing an effective incentive platform.About Xoxoday:Xoxoday has three products in its suite - Emplus, Compass and Plum. Founded in the year 2012, Xoxoday has built its headquarters in Bangalore and currently staffs 170+ employees. As per FY 2019, Xoxoday revenue has crossed Rs. 122 Crores. They aim to raise revenue two-fold in the coming year. The new additions to the leadership team will work closely with the founding members to build a suite of products that will adequately satisfy the market need for workforce engagement.