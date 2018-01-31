XS Real launches second phase of housing projects in city

Coimbatore, Jan 31 (PTI) Chennai-based XS Real Properties today announced the launch of its second phase of housing projects of 248 apartments in the city. The first phase has 108 apartments and almost 85 per cent of them have been sold and will be delivered to the owners in another 18 months, XS Real Properties CEO G Sudhakara Gupta told reporters here. The company decided to launch its second phase, following the success and is coming out with 248-apartment project - 46 1BHK and 202 2BHK - priced at Rs 18 lakh to Rs 29.9 lakh, Gupta said. The phase one Courtyard on Avanashi Road, with apartments ranging from 442 to 795 sq.ft is a project that has been notified as affordable housing under Prime Ministers Awas Yojana and the first project from Tamil Nadu to get such recognition, he said. With an investment of Rs 50 crore, the booking will start from next week and will be completed by 2022, Gupta said. PTI NVM SS