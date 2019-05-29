YA drama 'The Wilds' receives series order from Amazon

Los Angeles, May 29 (PTI) Amazon Studios has given a series order to young adult drama "The Wilds".The show, which hails from Sarah Streicher, follows a group of teenage girls from radically different backgrounds after an airplane crash strands them on a deserted island, reported Variety.Streicher, who has Marvel-Netflix series "Daredevil" to her writing credits, will serve as the writer and executive producer on the new show.Amy B Harris will be the showrunner and she will also executive produce alongside Jamie Tarses Fanfare and Dylan Clark and Brian Williams of Dylan Clark Productions. "We are thrilled to share this exciting original vision with our global audience," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "We are proud to be the home for this authentically voiced, high stakes show brought to life by the talented Sarah Streicher, Amy Harris and our ABC Signature Studios partners," she added. PTI RB RB