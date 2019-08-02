Yalochat Appoints Nitin Sunder Mirchandani as CEO for India and South East Asia

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalochat, an artificial intelligence-driven customer relationship management (CRM) platform that helps companies build personalised relationships at scale, announces the appointment of Nitin Sunder Mirchandani as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), India and Southeast Asia. With over two decades of technology and leadership experience, Nitin will drive Yalochat's momentum in India with a growing number of organizations and brands using its chat-based, customer engagement solutions. Nitin will work directly with Founder and CEO, Javier Mata, to drive Yalochat's growth in India by developing strong engineering and sales & marketing teams to build and promote its products.Yalochat brings AI-powered CRM solutions built atop the WhatsApp ecosystem to help brands increase customer engagement, effectiveness and sales, in real-time. The Yalochat platform automates over 90 percent of customer conversations. Through this platform, Yalochat has helped brands like Amazon to increase conversion rates by double digits and has substantially reduced costs for companies like Unilever and PepsiCo.Nitin Sunder Mirchandani, CEO Yalochat India and SEA said, "India is at a tremendous inflexion point for messaging-driven brand engagement. Given increasing smartphone and data penetration and an innate consumer preference for instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp (over 350 million active users in India), Yalochat offers companies the opportunity to exponentially increase customer engagement with unprecedented levels of personalisation. We are looking forward to working with enterprise customers in India as they embrace the power of instant messaging with today's highly connected and savvy customers."Before joining Yalochat, Nitin was with LinkedIn and spent 19 years of his career with Microsoft in business leadership roles -- accelerating the adoption of emerging cloud technologies and driving revenue growth. He has been steadfastly focused on driving transformational growth strategies for enterprises with new solutions, incubating new products across industries and building market share.About YalochatYalochat is an artificial-intelligence-driven customer relationship management company that helps companies build relationships at scale using WhatsApp. Headquartered in San Francisco with a fast-growing presence in the United States, Latin America, and Asia, Yalochat's platform powers messaging to help companies grow customer relationships with a high-degree of automation and personalization. PWRPWR