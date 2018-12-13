Yamaha India launches Saluto, Saluto RX equipped with advanced braking system

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Thursday launched its two mass market bike models, Saluto and Saluto RX, equipped with an advanced braking system priced between at Rs 52,000 and Rs 61,500 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Saluto (125 cc) featuring unified braking system (UBS) will be available in both drum and disc brake variants priced between Rs 58,800 and Rs 61,500, IYM said in a statement. The UBS equipped Saluto RX (110cc) will be available only in drum brake version priced at Rs 52,000 and Rs 53,000 depending on colour options. The new UBS is a new age braking concept from Yamaha that supports partial application of front brake simultaneously when the rear brake is applied completely, the company said. It offers improved braking controls due to intensification of braking force, it added. Commenting on the launch, Yamaha Motor India group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said the company's approach has been to continually innovate its products in order to have a strong connect with the customers. "At the same time, the company also feels equal responsibility to ensure safety for the riders by introducing latest technologies," he said, adding the UBS would now create easy riding scenario for any rider. PTI RKL ANS