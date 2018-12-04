Yamaha recalls 1,874 units of YZF-R3 model

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd (IYM) Tuesday announced recall of 1,874 units of its YZF-R3 motorcycle model to rectify defects related to radiator hose and spring torsion.The affected units, sold in domestic and export market, were manufactured between July 2015 to May 2018, the company said in a statement."This voluntary recall is being undertaken to address an issue related to the leaking of coolant from the radiator and widening of torsion spring," it said. Torsion spring is a key part of suspension system of motorcycles that allows smooth rides on uneven surfaces.The company said no problems have been reported anywhere in India as yet, but it has initiated a factory modification campaign where the affected motorcycles must get these parts replaced with the modified ones."The affected motorcycles will be repaired free of cost at Yamaha authorised dealers and the owners will be contacted individually," IYM said. PTI RKL RKL BALBAL