Yami Gautam to reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana for 'Bala'

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Yami Gautam is set to reteam with her "Vicky Donor" co-star Ayushmann Khurrana for "Bala".To be directed by "Stree" helmer Amar Kaushik, "Bala" is set in a small town and revolves around a prematurely balding man and a woman facing prejudice because of her skin colour. The film, which goes on floors Monday, also features Bhumi Pednekar.According to a press release, Yami will tap into a quirky character that is billed as "Lucknow ki supermodel"."Excitement is in the hair... err air! The shooting for #Bala begins today!" she wrote on Twitter.Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film also features Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa. PTI RDSRDS