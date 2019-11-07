Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder and CEO of Vymo, Addresses NASSCOM Product Conclave 2019 on Scaling at Speed

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Keynote highlights key metrics to identify for scaling a SaaS business in India BENGALURU, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamini Bhat, co-founder and CEO of Vymo (www.getvymo.com), delivered a keynote on aligning the various teams of a SaaS start-up and identifying metrics to ensure 10x growth at the recently concluded NASSCOM Product Conclave 2019, NASSCOM's flagship event, in Bengaluru. Most SaaS startups experience exponential growth in the founding years driven by the technological experience which the founders bring in. However, more than 90% of startups fail within 5 years of inception as shown by a study led by the IBM Institute for Business Value and Oxford Economics, which can be attributed to hiring and managing a team, dealing with customers, and developing a market strategy. In short, most founders have the technical background but lack business knowledge.To be successful in the growingly competitive startup space, a well run SaaS business has groups which work in harmony and are aligned to the company's growth vision. Identifying the key metrics that align the various teams together is crucial of any growth-stage startup. "It is imperative for any founder or CEO to roll down the company vision to the various teams and cement collaboration among them by identifying the right set of metrics to focus on. From then onwards, it's just a story of measuring, reporting, and repeating the right things at the right time," says Yamini Bhat.In a career spanning over 15 years, Yamini has delivered tremendous impact for Fortune 100 companies and Startups alike. She co-founded Vymo in 2013 - an enterprise SaaS startup that uses intelligent automation and AI to improve sales productivity for leading global institutions such as AXA, Allianz, HDFC Bank, SBI Life and Apollo Munich, and is recognized as a thought leader in driving sales transformation and new technology Implementation for large enterprises. Under her leadership, Vymo has been recognized by Gartner and CB Insights for innovation in 'Prescriptive Sales' and is funded by Sequoia Capital and Emergence Capital.About NASSCOMNASSCOM, a not-for-profit industry association, is the apex body for the 180 billion dollar IT BPM industry in India, an industry that had made a phenomenal contribution to India's GDP, exports, employment, infrastructure and global visibility. In India, this industry provides the highest employment in the private sector.About Vymo:Vymo (www.getvymo.com) is an intelligent Personal Sales Assistant; it captures sales activities automatically and predicts 'next best actions' intelligently. Vymo has 100,000 users in 50+ large enterprises such as AXA, Allianz, Generali, and Sumitomo. Vymo is a Gartner Cool Vendor and funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.Related Links:Know more about Vymo: https://www.getvymo.com NPC 2019 event website: http://productconclave.in/Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1024877/Yamini_at_NPC_2019.jpg PWRPWR