scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Yamuna Biodiversity Park to get high-tech nursery

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) A high-tech nursery will be developed on 25 acres of land at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi announced Saturday. Lekhi made the announcement while taking part in a plantation drive at Nehru Park. She also planted a sapling."A high-tech nursery will be developed on 25 acres of land at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park," she said.The BJP MP also urged people to plant at least five saplings. PTI GJS NIT DIVDIV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos