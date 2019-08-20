Yamuna continues to swell, Delhi CM says situation under control

(Eds: Updating with recent developments) New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Yamuna river was flowing almost a metre above the danger mark and it may swell even further after Haryana released 25,590 cusec of water from a barrage on Tuesday afternoon.However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the current situation in under control.According to a Delhi government official, the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday and is now flowing at 206.25 metres.He said Haryana released 25,590 cusec of water from the Hathinikund Barrage at 5 pm and the water level in Yamuna is likely to reach 207.08 metres between 2 pm and 4 pm on Wednesday.The Northern Railway has restricted the speed of trains on the Yamuna bridge to 20 kmph. If the water level crosses 206.40 metre, movement of trains on the bridge will be stopped, a railway spokesperson said.In view of the rising level of water, authorities in Delhi have already shut the Old Iron Yamuna Bride for vehicular traffic.Senior scientist at Indian Meteorological Department Kuldeep Srivastava said rains are likely to subside in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh over the next four to five days, leading to an improvement in the situation in Delhi."The situation in Delhi is likely to persist for another two days. If there's no further discharge from the Hathinikund barrage, the water level in the Yamuna will drop," he said.Kejriwal told reporters on Tuesday, "We have come to know that the Yamuna river is flowing at 206.20 metres. Currently, the situation is under control." To a question on encroachments on the floodplains of the Yamuna river, he said the Delhi government will look into it.The river flows through six districts of Delhi whose low-lying areas are prone to flooding. The administration has deployed 30 boats to prevent accidental drowning.The Delhi government has also set up tents opposite Mayur Vihar Extension to accommodate around 23,000 displaced people during flooding. Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the relief camps set up by Delhi Government at Haathi Ghat and Kanchan Colony."Inspected relief camps at Haathi Ghat and Kanchan Colony set up by Delhi government. Interacted with people who have been evacuated and now staying in relief camps. Have directed DMs to ensure availability of all the relief materials," he tweeted.The river breached the danger mark on Monday. More than 10,000 people living in low-lying areas along the Yamuna were moved to safety.In 1978, the water in the river had risen to its highest-ever level of 207.49 metres, causing a devastating flood in the national capital. PTI GVS VIT ASG BUN NSDNSD