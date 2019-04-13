Yas Waterworld Earns Guinness World Records Title for 'Most Nationalities in a Swimming Pool'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Marking an extraordinary celebration of the Year of Tolerance ABU DHABI, UAE, April 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an initiative held by the World's Leading Waterpark to celebrate the Year of Tolerance, which took place on Friday April 12, Yas Waterworld succeeded in its attempt to grab the Guinness World Records title for 'Most Nationalities in a Swimming Pool.' The event kicked off at 10:00AM and was held in the presence of Guinness World Records representative as well as Farah Experiences and Yas Waterworld senior management, seeing over 102 nationalities come together to represent their home countries and celebrate the values of co-existence and tolerance that the UAE has long embraced. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8528251-yas-waterworld-guinness-world-record/ Commenting on the record-breaking event, Leander De Wit, General Manager of Yas Waterworld said: "It fills me with an immense amount of pride to be able to celebrate this milestone record in honor of the Year of Tolerance, which was made possible thanks to the co-existence of cultures and rich diversity that we are blessed to have in the UAE. On behalf of the entire team at Yas Waterworld, I'd like to express our gratitude to our beloved guests who joined us on this momentous day to help us achieve the record title of 'Most Nationalities in a Swimming Pool'." Showcasing a deep sense of community, Yas Waterworld guests reveled in the celebratory atmosphere as they held their countries' flags while standing in Amwaj Wave Pool to help take the waterpark to Guinness World Records fame. The waterpark's guests from across the globe then went on to enjoy a day filled with family-friendly adventures, including complementary face painting and the park's 40 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions. About Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi: Located in Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE's pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience. Home to more than 40 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, and a diversity of seasonal events and shows, guests of Yas Waterworld can enjoy the chance to create new memories with every visit. Open since 2013, Yas Waterworld has garnered more than 30 industry awards and accolades. Recognized with the "Certificate of Excellence" every year since its opening, Yas Waterworld earned its place in the TripAdvisor "Hall of Fame" in 2018. Voted the 'Middle East's Leading Waterpark' at the World Travel Awards in April 2018, Yas Waterworld later received recognition as the 'World's Leading Waterpark' in December 2018, cementing its position as Water's Greatest Playground. To top it off, Yas Waterworld was also recognized as Best Water Park by the MENALAC awards 2019. Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE's premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.www.yaswaterworld.com Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/870972/Nationalities_at_Yas_Waterworld.jpg PWRPWR