YASH Technologies Relocates its Americas Headquarters to Chicago

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Hyderabad, India Business Wire India YASH Technologies, a leading global consulting, technology, and outsourcing partner announced that it is moving its Americas Headquarters to Chicago, Illinois, USA. The move to downtown Chicago provides YASH with a central location easily accessible to their clients while strengthening their premier Partner of Choice status for global enterprises. Located at 333 N. Michigan Avenue, YASHs Chicago location will serve as the Americas engagement hub. The global headquarters and administrative center will continue at 841 East Moline, IL 61244. These are exciting times for YASH as we continue to build long-term relationships and provide industry-leading services to globally recognized brands. This location provides increased brand awareness and provides us a central location to serve our clients in North America, said Manoj Baheti, Chief Executive Officer, YASH Technologies. The new Chicago office will incorporate a Customer Experience Center (CEC). The CEC will allow YASH to provide a truly innovative environment to collaborate with our clients and product partners. Together we will be able to create innovative solutions that deliver value as well as provide a digital transformation roadmap, maximizing people, products, and partnerships, said Don Young, Chief Operating Officer, YASH Americas.About YASH Technologies YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive end-to-end Digital Transformation throughout their enterprise. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, YASH combines operational and IT technology with flexible business models to enable value-driven innovation. YASHs customer-centric engagement framework integrates domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies to provision digital, application, and infrastructure services. Headquartered in the U.S, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is an SEI CMMI (Level 5) and an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization. For more information, please visit http://www.yash.com or email info@yash.com. PWRPWR