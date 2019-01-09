Yatra acquires corporate travel biz of PL Worldways

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Online travel firm Yatra Online Inc Wednesday said it has acquired the corporate travel business of Chennai-based PL Worldways. The company, however, did not provide any financial details of the acquisition. This acquisition will help strengthen Yatra's foothold in southern India, along with adding over 100 corporate clients to its existing client base of over 700, Yatra Online Inc said in a statement. Yatra Online Inc Co-Founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi said, "With this acquisition, we not only strengthen our position in the growing corporate travel market in India, but also in southern India, which has been in our cross-hairs for some time." Yatra's endeavour will be to deliver best-in-class service to PL Worldways' existing customer base, through its self-booking platform and expense management solution software, he added. PL Worldways Chairman Anil Pathak, said, "PL Worldways' local connect and customer service expertise will complement Yatra's technology platform and leverage the largest hotel network in the country, helping clients optimise their travel spend and improve their travel processes." PTI AKTANS