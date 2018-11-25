Yechury calls for unified movement to oust BJP in LS polls next year

Agartala, Nov 25 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury Sunday called for a unified movement for ouster of the BJP-led NDA from power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and prescribed a three-pronged action plan for it.Addressing an open session at the 22nd CPI(M) Tripura state conference here he asked the people to strengthen the party and other Left parties in mobilizing anti-BJP votes across the country to set up a secular government.Yechury also accused the saffron party of spreading hatred and intolerance in the country."There are three things that have to be done--BJP and its ally political parties should be defeated. The number of MPs from the CPI(M) and other Left parties in Parliament should be increased and an alternative government with pro-people policies should be established at the Centre."All these can be possible with the strengthening the CPI(M), Left forces," he said.Attacks on Dalits, women, youth are also on the rise under the BJP rule, Yechury alleged."We need to unite all Left and democratic forces against the BJP, which could secure only 31 per cent votes in 2014 Lok Sabha election. But they could form government. So, anti-BJP votes must be mobilised to oust them", he said. PTI JOY MM NSD