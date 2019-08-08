Yechury informs J&K gov of impending visit, hopes admin will not create hurdles

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday, informing him of his "proposed" visit to the state and saying he hoped that the "administration will not create any hurdles".The letter comes hours after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped at the Srinagar airport and sent back."The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has an active unit in the state of Jammu & Kashmir and it had a MLA, Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami in the dissolved J&K assembly."As the general secretary of a national party, I wish to visit Mohd. Yusuf Tarigami (who I was informed, is not keeping good health) and other members of my party. I propose to reach Srinagar on the 9th (August) morning to meet them. I hope the administration will not create any hurdles in discharging my responsibilities as a leader of my party," Yechury wrote in his letter.Azad had arrived in Srinagar on Thursday to assess the situation in the Kashmir Valley in the wake of the Centre revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and dividing it into two union territories.He was stopped by the administration and put on a return flight later in the afternoon, Congress leaders said. PTI ASG IJT