Yechury writes to PM condemning US intervention in Venezuela

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the US intervention in the internal affairs of Venezuela. In his letter to Modi, the Left leader has called the intervention "brazen" and pointed out that the US has recognised the leader of the opposition groups in the South American country as its president."This is going against the democratic verdict of the Venezuelan people, who have legitimately elected Nicolas Maduro as their president. This election was overseen by observers from various countries, who endorsed the electoral process as being free and fair," he said.Yechury has urged the government to decry the US efforts to destabilise a democratically elected government in Venezuela."Simultaneously, the USA has declared the imposition of economic sanctions and threatened military interventions. I am sure you will agree that these are brazen acts of violation of the United Nations Charter and a brazen attack on the sovereignty of Venezuela," he said.The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader urged Modi to "declare to the world that India stands committed to both democracy and sanctity of the sovereignty of independent countries and the right of the Venezuelan people to choose their own government".India on Friday said it was closely monitoring the emerging situation in Venezuela and favoured resolution of the political crisis through constructive dialogue.In fast-paced developments, head of the National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself as the "acting president" of Venezuela on Wednesday, plunging the South American country into a political crisis.A number of countries, including the US, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, endorsed 35-year-old Guaido's move, while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in his response, ordered the American diplomats to leave his country within 72 hours.