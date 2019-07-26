Yeddyurappa, BJP leadership on same page: Shobha Karandlaje

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Friday asserted that BS Yeddyurappa, who will take oath as Karnataka chief minister in the evening, enjoys the support of a majority of MLAs in the state assembly and he will provide a stable government. Speaking to reporters here, Karandlaje, a former minister in the state and considered a Yeddyurappa loyalist, refuted suggestions that the BJP central leadership wanted to adopt a more cautious approach and wait for a few more days. "Yeddyurappa staked claim to form the government only after getting a nod from the central leadership. He and the central leaders are on the same page," the Lok Sabha MP from the state said. The former Karnataka chief minister met Governor Vajubhai Vala earlier in the day to stake claim to form the next government. He said he will take oath in the evening. He is likely to take oath alone. The HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government in the state fell on Tuesday after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 by the BJP in the assembly. The coalition needed 103 votes in its favour to win the motion as 20 MLAs Congress-JDS (17), BSP (1), Independents (2) skipped the proceedings, reducing the effective strength of the House to 205. PTI KR AAR