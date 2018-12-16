Yellow Tie Hospitality plans USD 30 mn investment to open over 300 outlets of its brands

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Yellow Tie Hospitality, along with its franchise partners, plans to invest up to USD 30 million (around Rs 215 crore) in three years to open over 300 outlets of its restaurant brands in India and overseas.The company, which has a portfolio of about a dozen brands and 60 operational outlets, aims to be India's largest restaurant franchise company by 2025."At Yellow Tie Hospitality, we invest in brands and then scale them up through franchise route. We want to aid the expansion of all the brands... total investments that will be made through franchisees in the next three years will be approximately USD 25 million in order to develop a back-end infrastructure and support system to be able to grow all the brands."Yellow Tie Hospitality will be investing up to USD 5 million," Yellow Tie Hospitality Founder and CEO Karan Tanna told PTI.Yellow Tie Hospitality, with its franchise partners, plans to open over 300 outlets for its brands Genuine Broaster Chicken, Dhadoom, Just Falafel, Wrapchic, Umraan Regional, Wok This Way, Twist of Tadka, BB Jaan and its latest offerings Teddy's and Chachago.Tanna said franchising in India is still new and the company wants to develop an ecosystem to have successful homegrown brands across domestic and international markets."We want to build up a portfolio of successful and sustainable brands..It is our vision to be the largest restaurant franchise company by 2025. In coming 3 years, our main focus is going to be incubating restaurant brands to scale them and we are looking at investing in 10 such companies," he said.The company is looking to enter the overseas market before the end of this fiscal with four brands, including Genuine Broaster Chicken and Dhadoom. PTI SVK ABMABM