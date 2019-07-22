Yellow weather warning issued for heavy rain in HP Shi'

Shimla, Jul 22 (PTI) Light to moderate rain occurred at some places in Himachal Pradesh on Monday while the meteorological department issued a 'yellow' weather warning for heavy showers later in the week.According to the Shimla Met centre, heavy showers will occur in plains, low and middle hills of the state on July 25 and 26 as the monsoon rain will continue to lash the hill-state till July 28. The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life." Yellow is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings. In the last 24 hours, Dharamshala received 27 mm rain followed by Kasauli (21 mm), Una (11 mm), Kandaghat (9 mm), Nadaun (8 mm), Renuka and Hamirpur (8 mm each), Palampur and Shimla (2 mm each), the weatherman said.At 36 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una, whereas the lowest was in Keylong administrative centre at 9.1 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. PTI DJI RHL