Yellow weather warning issued for rainfall in HP

Shimla, Apr 10 (PTI) The Meteorological Department has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on April 12, an official said Wednesday. The MeT Department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life". Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings - it indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days that could affect the public. Meanwhile, the weather remained dry over the state during the last 24 hours, the MeT Department said. The minimum temperature increased by two to three degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature increased by one to two degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 35.8 degrees Celsius, whereas lowest temperature was recorded in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 3.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said.