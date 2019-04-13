Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorm in Himachal

Shimla, April 13 (PTI) The Meteorological Department has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh on April 16 and 17, an official said. The Shimla MeT centre issued the weather warning for thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm and gusty winds in plains, low and mid hills of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life." Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings it indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days that could affect the public. PTI DJI CK