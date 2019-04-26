Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorm in HP

Shimla, Apr 26 (PTI) The Meteorological Department (Met) has issued a fresh 'yellow weather' warning for thunderstorm in several parts of Himachal Pradesh and gusty winds at isolated places on April 30, an official said Friday.Rainfall is likely in several parts of the state on April 26 and again from April 30 to May 2, the Shimla Met Centre said.Issuing the yellow warning for thunderstorm on April 30, the Met said gusty winds were likely at isolated places in the plains and the low and middle hills.The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather, which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".Yellow is the least dangerous of the weather warnings. It indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.On Friday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 38.8 degrees Celsius, while the lowest was recorded in Keylong at 3.4 degrees Celsius. PTI DJI IJT