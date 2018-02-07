Yes Bank raises $600 mn via global bonds

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Private sector lender Yes Bank said today that it has raised USD 600 million (over Rs 3,847 crore) by issuing bonds in the international debt markets.

The bonds will be listed on the London Stock Exchange International Securities Market (LSE ISM), the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading SGX, and the India International Exchange IFSC at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

The proceeds will be used for funding the banks IFSC Banking Unit in Gift City (in Gujarat) and expand IBUs rapidly growing business opportunities.

"Yes Bank had successfully completed issuance of its maiden USD 600 million bond issue in the international debt markets," the Bank said in a statement.

The bond issuance is aligned to governments commitment of building a high-tech financial hub in the country, it added.

The bond is rated Baa3 by Moodys Investors Service and has tenor of 5 years, it said.

Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor said: "This landmark issue is the first foreign currency bond offering by Yes Bank under our newly established MTN programme...

"As the 1st bank to have begun operations at GIFT, we remain committed to expanding our operations at the IBU (IFSC Banking Unit), Gandhinagar."

The banks stock was trading 0.90 per cent down at Rs 335.50 on BSE. PTI KPM SA