Yes Bank shares continue to tumble, drop nearly 10%

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Shares of Yes Bank continued to fall for the second session Friday, falling sharply by nearly 10 per cent to hit its one-year low. Despite positive opening, the stock failed to hold on to the gains and later cracked 9.22 per cent to Rs 184.45 - its 52-week low - on BSE. On NSE, shares of the company dropped 9.64 per cent to hit a one-year low of Rs 183.65. Shares of Yes Bank witnessed massive selling pressure Thursday also tumbling by over 9 per cent. The stock was the worst hit among the blue-chips on both the key indices during morning trade. Shares of the bank rose by nearly 2 per cent Wednesday, a day after the company's board decided to seek at least a three-month extension from RBI for its MD and CEO Rana Kapoor beyond January 31, 2019. The RBI had last week curtailed the three-year term that the board had sought for Kapoor, also one of the promoters of the bank, to January 31, 2019, and asked the bank to find a replacement. PTI SUM ANSANS