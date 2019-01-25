Yes Bank shares end nearly 3% higher

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Shares of Yes Bank erased most of their early gains due to profit-booking and ended nearly 3 per cent higher Friday, following the lender's announcement to appoint Ravneet Singh Gill's as managing director and CEO. Its stock rose as much as 10.49 per cent to Rs 236.30 during the intra-day trade, but settled the day with a gain of 2.71 per cent at Rs 219.65 apiece. Yes Bank was the biggest gainer in the BSE Sensex pack. On the NSE, shares of the company closed at Rs 219.95, up 2.11 per cent. In terms of volume, 145.28 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 18 crore units changed hands on the NSE during the day. On Thursday, its shares had soared by over 9 per cent following the announcement of new CEO's appointment. Ending months of speculation over who will succeed Rana Kapoor, Yes Bank named Deutsche Bank's India head Gill as the next MD and chief executive. Incumbent Kapoor, who is also a co-promoter of the private sector lender, was asked to step down by the Reserve Bank by January 31. PTI SUM SHWMKJ