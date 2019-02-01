Yes Bank shares fall 4.5% as senior group president resigns

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Shares of Yes Bank fell by 4.5 per cent Friday after senior group president and head - retail and business banking Pralay Mondal tendered his resignation.Shares of the lender tanked 4.45 per cent to close at Rs 185.65 on the BSE. Intra-day, it dropped 6.58 per cent to Rs 181.50.At the NSE, shares plunged 4.53 per cent to close at Rs 185.30.The shares have been falling for fifth consecutive day, plunging 15.47 per cent."Pralay Mondal has tendered his resignation as senior group president and head - retail and business banking of Yes Bank on January 31, 2019. He will serve notice till close of business hours of March 31, 2019," Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.On January 31, Rana Kapoor's reign as the Managing Director and Chief Executive of Yes Bank, which was co-founded by him, ended. PTI SUMBAL