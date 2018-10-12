Yes Bank shares gain nearly 3% as co hires Korn Ferry to assist search panel for new CEO

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Shares of Yes Bank Friday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company appointed US-based headhunter Korn Ferry to assist an expert panel searching for a successor to outgoing MD and CEO Rana Kapoor.The scrip rose 2.79 per cent to end at Rs 246.70 on BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 6 per cent to Rs 254.60.At NSE, shares of the company gained 2.60 per cent to close at Rs 246.45.In terms of equity volume, 38.82 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 4 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.The bank had invited proposal from four global leadership advisory firms specialising in banking and finance sector to assist its five-member expert committee in identifying a new chief executive.Kapoor, the founder and promoter of the bank, has been asked by the Reserve Bank to step down after January 2019. Based on assessments and presentations made by these global advisory firms, the Search and Selection Committee has mandated Korn Ferry to assist the committee in evaluating candidates, Yes Bank said in a statement Thursday. PTI SUM ANUANU