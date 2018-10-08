Yes Bank shares surge over 7%; m-cap rises by Rs 3,446 cr

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Shares of Yes Bank surged over 7 per cent Monday after the bank constituted a panel to choose chief executive officer after Rana Kapoor's exit.The scrip soared 7.08 per cent to end at Rs 220.80 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 10.40 per cent to Rs 227.65.At NSE, shares of the company surged 7.37 per cent to settle at Rs 221.20.The stock was the top gainer among the blue chips on both the key indices during the day.The company's market valuation rose by Rs 3,445.85 crore to Rs 50,988.85 crore on BSE.Former chairman of insurance watchdog Irdai, TS Vijayan, and retired SBI chief OP Bhatt will be part of the panel which will choose Yes Bank's chief executive officer after Rana Kapoor's exit.The five-member panel will also consist of board members Brahm Dutt, Lt Gen (Retd) Mukesh Sabharwal and SC Kalia, the bank said in a regulatory filing Friday evening. PTI SUM BALBAL