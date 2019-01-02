Yes Bank to develop Triveni Ghat, Astha Path

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Private sector Yes Bank, which joined hands with the Centre for clean Ganga Mission, has come forward for development and modernisation of Triveni Ghat and Astha Path in Uttarakhand, an official said Wednesday.In a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor has expressed commitment to work closely with the National Mission for Clean Ganga."To reinforce the shared commitment, it is a privilege for Yes Bank to extend this partnership with NMCG on ... development of Triveni Ghat and Astha Path," Kapoor said in a letter to Water Resources and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister Nitin Gadkari.The bank has proposed to work on modernisation/ beautification of Triveni Ghat and Astha Path (3 km stretch adjoining Triveni Ghat) in the letter, the official said.The bank has already tied up with state-owned WAPCOS for concept development during implementation phase of identified ghats."We propose a tripartite agreement between Yes Bank, WAPCOS and NMCG for seamless execution and implementation of the project with a preliminary budget of Rs 3.3 crore as currently estimated," the letter said.The bank said it has adopted 'environmental sustainability' and 'National Capital Conservation' as core focus areas for driving its innovative financing instruments and CSR initiatives.The bank has already partnered with NMCG for awareness programme through Yes Community initiatives through our National ATM network, employee volunteering for Yamuna Ghat cleaning and financing of Severage Treatment Plant in Varanasi under the innovative Hybrid Annuity Model, it said.The Bank has also partnered with Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) as part of financing sub-group for 'Interlinking Rivers'. PTI NAM BAL