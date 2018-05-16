Yes Bank to raise USD 1 bn via share sale

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Private sector lender Yes Bank today said it seeks to raise USD 1 billion (about Rs 6,700 crore) by selling shares by way of a public issue, preferential issue or issuance of ADR and GDR.

The decision to this effect would be taken in annual general meeting of June 12, Yes Bank said in regulatory filing on stock exchanges.

The fund would be raised through "qualified institutions placement, private placement or a combination thereof of equity shares or through an issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (?FCCBs?)...," it said.

Besides, the bank also proposes to raise funds in Indian or foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, MTN (MediumTerm Notes), bonds including bonds forming part of Tier I/Tier II capital up to Rs 30,000 crore.

Yes Bank reported a 29 per cent surge in March quarter net at Rs 1,179 crore bolstered by high loan growth and a dip in dud loans which boosted its core interest income.

For the fiscal year 2018-19, its net profit rose 26.9 per cent to Rs 4,224 crore.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets ratio narrowed to 1.28 per cent 1.72 per cent. PTI DP MR MR