Yoga Day celebrated in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) The fifth International Day of Yoga was celebrated across Rajasthan on Friday. Various institutions, government departments and NGOs attended the district-level function at the SMS Stadium here. South Western Command of the Army and Rajasthan Police also conducted yoga sessions at their respective offices to observe the day. A defence spokesperson said that army personnel and their family members participated in the event. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "Let us celebrate International Yoga Day by dedicating ourselves to the practice of ancient science, which unites body, mind and soul." At Rajasthan Police headquarters, police personnel performed yoga exercises with DGP Kapil Garg leading the team. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, along with other BJP leaders, celebrated the day at Ram Niwas Garden here. The BJP organised yoga camps at all district headquarters. PTI AG SMNSMN