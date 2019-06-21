Yoga guru Ramdev pens autobiography

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will unveil the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of his life and provide insights into his childhood in his soon-to-be published autobiography.The book, "My Life, My Mission", co-authored with senior journalist Uday Mahurkar, addresses the major controversies, turning points and achievements of Ramdev's life. The "one of its kind personal narrative" of the life and times of the yoga teacher is expected to hit stands in August, publishers Penguin Random House said in a statement.Ramdev took to micro-blogging site Twitter to make the announcement. "A lot has been written about me by other people. Now I will share with you the story of my life in my own words. Don't forget to pre-order today," he tweeted.In the book, he chronicles his journey from a small village in Haryana to the international stage, and writes about his passion for yoga and good health, his friends and foes, and the Swadeshi campaign he spearheaded. It also highlights the journey of Ramdev's venture, Patanjali Group of Institutions, with a turnover of about Rs 12,000 crores."It was an experience of a lifetime co-authoring this book with Swami Ramdevji and being witness to his extraordinary journey. Few people have made as much difference to the lives of the people in independent India as him," co-author Mahurkar said. PTI MAH TRSTRS