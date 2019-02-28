Yoga has power to bring world together: U'khand CM

Dehradun, Feb 28 (PTI) Describing yoga as India's gift to the world, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said the ancient Indian discipline of physical and spiritual well being had the power to bring the whole world together.Inaugurating a week-long international yoga festival in Rishikesh, Rawat said, "It has been popularised across the world by its dedicated practitioners but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts have helped it gain its pride of place internationally.""Yoga has the power to connect. A gift from our great sage Maharshi Patanjali to the world, the exercise can cleanse hearts of all ill feelings and suffuse them with absolute positivity," he said.Praising the prime minister for the steps he had taken to promote yoga internationally, Rawat said yoga alone can show the world the way to ultimate happiness.Around 1,200 yoga enthusiasts and practitioners from the country and abroad have registered for the event which will conclude on March 7.Earlier, the chief minister also visited Mahesh Yogi's Chaurasi Kutiya where international rock band Beatles had spent a couple of months in the 1960s learning transcendental meditation and composing songs. PTI ALM DPB