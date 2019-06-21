Yoga India's priceless gift to the world: Uttarakhand Governor

Dehradun, Jun 21 (PTI) A number of programmes were held on Friday throughout Uttarakhand to mark the International Day of Yoga, with Governor Baby Rani Maurya describing the ancient discipline as India's priceless gift to the world. "Yoga is a significant part of India's rich culture and a spiritual discipline which, if practised regularly, creates a balance between our thoughts and deeds. It is a matter of pride for us that the international community has accepted it and made it a part of their lifestyle," Maurya said in her address at a programme held at the Raj Bhawan on the occasion. The Governor also performed yogic kriyas along with her staff, saying yoga is good for both mental and physical health as it helps organise physical and mental energies. The Governor also distributed certificates among yoga trainers at the programme. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who performed yoga with his ministerial colleagues and scores of yoga enthusiasts at the Pavilion Ground here to mark the occasion, said Uttarakhand is the land of yoga's origin. Describing it as an integral part of India's centuries-old civilisation and culture, Rawat said the credit for the international recognition which has come yoga's way in recent times goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Yoga gives India its unique identity among nations of the world and we should be proud of this fact," he said. Ayush Minister Harak Singh Rawat, who also performed yogasanas along with the chief minister, said a "healthy life is unimaginable without yoga". He also announced the state government's plans to set up 250 wellness centres in Uttarakhand at the event attended by minister of state Dhan Singh Rawat and MLAs Khajan Das and Munna Singh Chauhan. PTI ALM CK