Yoga not connected with any religion, says Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 21 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday said yoga does not have connection with any religion and attempts were being made to brand it as a communal practice, which was not right."There are attempts to brand yoga as a communal practice. This is not right. Yoga does not have any connection with religion... Yoga will help people to stay away from lifestyle diseases and drugs... it provides all the physical health for a human body," Vijayan said inaugurating the state-wide yoga day celebrations here this morning. Vijayan also said the state government will take necessary steps to spread the practice of yoga.Kerala Governor P Sathasivam participated in the yoga day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan here.Yoga day celebrations were also held at the Southern Naval Command at Kochi.In Alapuzha, former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajashekharan participated in the yoga day celebrations organised by the local unit of BJP.