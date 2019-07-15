Yogi Adityanath asks Niti to prepare plan on lines of 'aspirational districts' scheme for UP

Lucknow, Jul 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday said that Niti Aayog should prepare a plan for transformation of every district of the state, similar to the Centre's aspirational districts programme.The state government will provide all possible help for the same and once the plan is prepared, it will be implemented effectively in a time bound manner, he said.The chief minister conveyed this during a meeting with the officials of the Niti Aayog here, an official release said.As part of the Niti Aayog's vision, the 'Transformation of Aspirational Districts' programme was launched to effectively transform 115 districts across the nation.Adityanath said that from the very beginning, his government's intention has been to make the state an 'Uttam Pradesh' and it welcomes every suggestion from all the Niti Aayog officials.Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant and his colleagues presented the details of the progress of eight aspirational districts before the CM, the release said.Praising the progress of the state, the Aayog members said that they want the aspirational districts of Uttar Pradesh should come at the top among the 115 districts in all the major parameters.They also said that the way the chief minister himself was taking interest in this matter since the beginning of this scheme and considering the progress by far, they hoped that in the next 3-4 months, all the aspirational districts of UP will be on the top of every key parameter.The officials suggested that the good work done in the aspirational districts should be shared with them through the district magistrates (DMs). They will share it to the world through social media.The entire transformation work of the districts should be done in team spirit and there should be proper coordination between the representatives of the Centre and state.In order to represent the ranking of the work on the dashboard, the data entry should be done correctly and timely, the officials said.Out of the 115 districts selected from the country as aspirational districts, 8 districts (Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddhartha Nagar, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra) are from UP.They have been selected on 49 parameters - human development index, medical and nutrition, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and infrastructure. PTI SMI BAL