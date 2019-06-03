Yogi chairs Swachata, Amrut scheme meeting

Lucknow, Jun 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday gave instructions to all divisional commissioners and municipal commissioners regarding Swachata Abhiyan and asked them to prepare a detailed project report for the AMRUT City Scheme. Chairing a review meeting here, Adityanath also instructed the officials to carry out special campaigns throughout the month regarding sanitation in the state. Along with this, from June 23 to June 30, all ministers and ministers-in-charge will check the status of cleanliness in their districts, the chief minister said. At the meeting, it was decided to ensure that use of polythene is completely prohibited in the state and for this checking drives will be carried out. Simultaneously, the chief minister said facilities at Kanha Upvan should be revamped and set a target of 30 lakh trees to be planted for the urban development department. PTI NAV INDIND