Yogi congratulates ISRO scientists for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

Lucknow, Jul 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday congratulated the scientists of ISRO for successfully launching its second moon mission Chandrayaan-2. "The successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 has enhanced the pride and honour of India at the global level. This success is inspiring for every Indian. The countrymen are proud of the talent and capability of Indian scientists," Adityanath said, in a statement issued here. The chief minister lauded senior scientist and Lucknow resident Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, for playing an important role in the launch. Adityanath said the successful launch is another milestone in India's space programme. He hoped Chandrayaan-2 successfully fulfils its mission. PTI NAV INDIND