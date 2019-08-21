Yogi expresses govt's resolve to make UP most prosperous one in the country

Lucknow, Aug 21 (PTI) Hours after expanding his Cabinet, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday praised his five ministers, saying "those (ministers) who have done good work have been promoted". Adityanath also expressed his government's resolve to make Uttar Pradesh the most prosperous state in the country."Those (ministers) who have done good work, have been promoted. All of them are experienced. The entire state will gain from their energy," said Adityanath while interacting with reporters after taking up his first Cabinet reshuffle.He made the remark while praising the five of his ministers who have been promoted. He also cited the good work done by them and their departments."This is the first revamp of the government after two years and five months of its formation. Our aim is to make Uttar Pradesh the most prosperous state in the country," said the chief minister. "Our government has adopted zero tolerance to crime and corruption. This has brought transparency in the work culture and it has also expedited the development work," he added. Claiming improvement in the power supply scenario in the state, Adityanath said, "The electricity supply earlier in the state was very bad, but now the district headquarters are getting round the clock power supply, while rural areas are getting 18 hours of supply."The chief minister said his government is working to translate the visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into reality.Adityanath said the government's priority is the progress of Uttar Pradesh and positive efforts are needed for overall development of the state.Talking of various transport infrastructure developmental projects in the state, Adityanath said, "Work is in progress to link district headquarters with four-lane roads. In addition, the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway will start soon." "The work on Kanpur and Agra metro rail and Purvanchal Expressway is also in progress. Work on Ganga Expressway will start from next year," he said."A lot of work has also been done on schemes for education and employment," he added. PTI NAV RAXRAX