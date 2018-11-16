Yogi makes surprise visit to Kanpur's Galla Mandi

Kanpur (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the closing ceremony of three-day long UP Defence Expo-18, made a surprise visit to city's Naubasta Galla Mandi on Friday to take stock of wheat procurement.His visit comes in the wake of frequent complaints made by farmers against middlemen who are allegedly active in the procurement process, officials said."The chief minister soon after interacting with senior officials atChandra Shekhar Azad (CSA) University, made a surprise visit atwheat procurement centre at Naubasta Galla Mandi," District Magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant said.Several farmers expressed their happiness and gathered around Adityanath on his visit, the DM said, adding that he spoke to the farmers directly and asked if they were able to sell their crops at government procurement centres without help of middlemen. PTI CORR ABN DPBDPB