Yogi says his govt promoting sports like Centre

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathsaid Saturday his government was promoting sports like the central government and rewarding those winning medals in international events.The chief minister was here to present awards to the winners of a wrestling championship at regional stadium.Congratulating the winners, he said, "Gorakhpur has given many national and international players which brought fame and glory to the nation and the state."He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was promoting sports with Khelo India programme and the state government was supporting him in the campaign. PTI CORR SAB DPB