scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Yogi says his govt promoting sports like Centre

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathsaid Saturday his government was promoting sports like the central government and rewarding those winning medals in international events.The chief minister was here to present awards to the winners of a wrestling championship at regional stadium.Congratulating the winners, he said, "Gorakhpur has given many national and international players which brought fame and glory to the nation and the state."He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was promoting sports with Khelo India programme and the state government was supporting him in the campaign. PTI CORR SAB DPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos