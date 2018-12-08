Yogi trying to derail probe in Bulandshahr violence: Cong

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for terming the killing of a police inspector in Bulandshahr mob violence an "accident" and said it was to an attempt to "derail" probe into the case."There has been no incident of mob lynching in Uttar Pradesh. The Bulandshahr incident was an accident and the law is taking its course. No guilty will be spared," Adityanath said Friday at an event in the national capital.At a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was trying to influence the probe."The whole objective of this is to derail an independent, impartial investigation into the case. With a wink and a nod, a message (is) being sent -- 'we want you to know that this is the direction and the momentum of the investigation' -- and that is what is happening," he said.The violence broke out earlier this week in Bulandshahr after cow carcasses were found strewn around, claiming the lives of Inspector Subodh Kumar and 20-year-old local youth Sumit Kumar.Nine people have been arrested in connection with the violence.A team of Uttar Pradesh police left for Jammu on Friday to arrest an Army jawan allegedly involved in Kumar's killing. PTI KND ASK DIVDIV