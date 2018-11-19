Yoonus Khan likely to contest against Sachin Pilot in Tonk

Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) The BJP is likely to field Transport Minister and Deedwana legislator Yoonus Khan in place of sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta from Tonk constituency in the Rajasthan Assembly elections, a party leader said late Sunday night. Tonk-Sawaimadhpour MP Sukhbeer Singh Jaunapuria said the party was considering change in the strategy for Tonk seat after the Congress fielded its state chief Sachin Pilot from this constituency."Since the Congress has sent an outsider in Tonk, there was a need to change the strategy. Yoonus Khan would be fielded in Tonk and official announcement in this regard is yet to be made," Jaunapuria told PTI on Sunday night.Khan met Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at her residence here late Sunday night and discussed the matter.After the meeting, he told reporters that he has been asked to take over the responsibility of the area, without mentioning details.The BJP in its first list on November 11 had announced the name of sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta as its candidate from Tonk while the Congress had declared Sachin Pilot as its candidate in its first list on November 15.Last day for filing nomination papers is Monday and the state will go to the polls on December 7. PTI SDA DPBDPB